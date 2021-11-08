Weld Capital Management LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 136,146 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Loews by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.06. 2,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.