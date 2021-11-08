Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $800,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The Clorox makes up approximately 0.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $162.92. 3,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

