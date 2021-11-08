Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $902,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. The Progressive makes up approximately 0.9% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.91. 5,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

