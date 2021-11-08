Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.57. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,136. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $149.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

