Weld Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

MA traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $344.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,508,923.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

