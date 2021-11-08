WELL (WELL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,431.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. WELL has a total market capitalization of $25.03 million and $36,431.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WELL has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00236075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00099412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

