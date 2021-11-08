Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,778,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.84% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,544,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 595,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,646,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $227.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average is $203.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $230.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

