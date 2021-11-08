Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.15 Billion Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293,382 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.80% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,146,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 107,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 305,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $309.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day moving average of $285.06. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

