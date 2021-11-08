Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.65 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,086 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Alphabet worth $3,652,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $3,006.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,011.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,839.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,651.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,409 shares of company stock valued at $454,799,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

