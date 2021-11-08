Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,343,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,748 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.5% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,200,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.55.

NYSE:LOW opened at $235.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

