Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

