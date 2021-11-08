Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $400.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.35.

HD stock opened at $368.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day moving average of $329.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 21,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 766,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

