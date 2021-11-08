West Branch Capital LLC Buys 329 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.35. 25,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,711. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.20 and its 200 day moving average is $200.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

