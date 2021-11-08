West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. 170,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,429,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

