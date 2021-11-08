West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.89. 43,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,508,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.