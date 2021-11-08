West Branch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,057 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.70 and a twelve month high of $167.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

