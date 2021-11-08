West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.06. 56,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,849. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

