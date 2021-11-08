West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $6,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Sempra Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

