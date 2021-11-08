West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $1,432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $30,803,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $3,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

WFG stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 164,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

