Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.40 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

