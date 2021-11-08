Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.
Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $9.40 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
