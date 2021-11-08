WestRock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect WestRock to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.