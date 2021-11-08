Wexford Capital LP Acquires 16,445 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of Citi Trends worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 289.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 147.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $138,000.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

CTRN opened at $84.15 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $763.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

