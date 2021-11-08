Wexford Capital LP Acquires 87,389 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 560.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,389 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises about 1.5% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.