Wexford Capital LP Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up about 0.9% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.