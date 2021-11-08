Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

