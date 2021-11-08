Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth $2,053,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $341.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.91. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

