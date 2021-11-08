Wexford Capital LP Sells 21,064 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $124.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.