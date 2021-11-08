Wexford Capital LP Sells 271,215 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 271,215 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises approximately 2.9% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

