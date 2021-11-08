WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.12 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $6.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,807. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

