Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 158 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,984.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,006.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,829.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2,613.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

