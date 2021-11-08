Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.10 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

