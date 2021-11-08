Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $26,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $242.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

