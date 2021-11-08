Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 4.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $79,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $240.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $189.04 and a 12 month high of $243.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

