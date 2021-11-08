Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 149,416 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,148 shares of company stock valued at $164,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

BXMT opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

