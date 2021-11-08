William Blair Comments on Zymergen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zymergen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will earn ($4.94) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZY. Cowen initiated coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $11.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $106,675,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $65,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

