William Blair Weighs in on Curtiss-Wright Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the aerospace company will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $135.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $136.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 125,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.