Wilshire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Wilshire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.7% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilshire Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 806,014 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $14,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $11,899,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

