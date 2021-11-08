Winning Points Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $48.62 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $272.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

