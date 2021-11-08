Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 10,099 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 6.6% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,564,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,105,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.28 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $386.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

