Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

