Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $607.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.16. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $333.06 and a 52-week high of $610.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.