Woodline Partners LP Acquires 960,050 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 373.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,050 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,600,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $21,585,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $86,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 188,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.