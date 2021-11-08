Woodline Partners LP Has $23.01 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Amundi acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

