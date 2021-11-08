Woodline Partners LP Purchases 168,954 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,954 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $27,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.5% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $663,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

