Woodline Partners LP Purchases 1,950 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 0.9% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $50,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of PAGS opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

