Woodline Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 134.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978,529 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ALDX opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $519.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.