Woodline Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 318.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853,958 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 3.26% of Immunovant worth $39,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Immunovant by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 82.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 903,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,273,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,626 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $8.58 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

