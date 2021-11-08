Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Roku accounts for 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Roku worth $45,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 34.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $6,585,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $364,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,623,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $642,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU opened at $279.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

