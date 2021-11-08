Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 423.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,412 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

