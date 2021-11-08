Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $20.34 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,155 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.04 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

